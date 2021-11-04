Insider Selling: Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $61.23. 147,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,416. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Monro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

