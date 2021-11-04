Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $51,847.79 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $51,847.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLO stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $34,307,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

