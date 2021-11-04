Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells 526 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

