Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $125,400.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,620,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

