Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STOK stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. 73,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

