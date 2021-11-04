Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $128,314.60 and $83,528.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00241174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00096463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

