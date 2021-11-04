Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE INSP opened at $268.93 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.56 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $62,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

