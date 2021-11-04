Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Lake Street Capital

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.83.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP stock opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.98. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,941,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after buying an additional 66,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.