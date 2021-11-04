Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,019,848,135 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

