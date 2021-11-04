Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $175,643.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00248236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insureum is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

