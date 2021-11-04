Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IART. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

