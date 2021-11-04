Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.67.

IART opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

