Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading 6.4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.52. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.21.

The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

About Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

