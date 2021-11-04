International Paper Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

