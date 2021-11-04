Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) vs. Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Financial Survey

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Tele2 AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.29 $807.47 million $0.57 12.52

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 27.92% 23.87% 9.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Tele2 AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 0 4 4 0 2.50

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

