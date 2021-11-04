InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,826,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

