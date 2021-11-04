Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 75,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,178. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.29. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

