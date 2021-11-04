Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,584,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $630.71. 12,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $629.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $566.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

