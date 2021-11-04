Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,274 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $630.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,075. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $629.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

