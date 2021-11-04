Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
