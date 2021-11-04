Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.36% of The Home Depot worth $1,220,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.44. 40,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.60 and a 200 day moving average of $328.57.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

