Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,607,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,164 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.49% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,845,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $455.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $465.76. The firm has a market cap of $429.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

