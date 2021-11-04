Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,109,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $964,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.53. 308,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,995. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

