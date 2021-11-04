Invesco Ltd. Sells 162,937 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,937 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Anthem worth $872,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.33.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

