Invesco Ltd. Sells 553,768 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,606,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,002,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after buying an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 55,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $76.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

