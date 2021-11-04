Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 80,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,209% compared to the typical volume of 3,467 call options.
CarLotz stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About CarLotz
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
