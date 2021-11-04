IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Up 5.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $172.59 and last traded at $172.56. Approximately 1,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 310,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.26.

The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

