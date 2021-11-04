Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Sells A$106,000.00 in Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Ross Finley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total value of A$106,000.00 ($75,714.29).

Get Ironbark Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Ironbark Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ironbark Capital Company Profile

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.