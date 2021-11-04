Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Sells A$106,000.00 in Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Ross Finley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total value of A$106,000.00 ($75,714.29).
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Ironbark Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
Ironbark Capital Company Profile
