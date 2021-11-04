iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.01

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 2490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.