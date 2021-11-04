iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 10,128.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.72% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $223,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

