iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.