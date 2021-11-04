iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

