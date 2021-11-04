iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of DVY opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
