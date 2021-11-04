iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,636,000. Alphadyne Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,030,000.
Shares of SOXX stock opened at $494.00 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $315.20 and a 12 month high of $494.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.44 and a 200-day moving average of $445.44.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
