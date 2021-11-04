iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.4% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $219,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $468.02. 126,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.88 and a 200 day moving average of $435.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.74 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

