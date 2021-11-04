iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.38 and last traded at C$17.31. 1,657,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 480,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

