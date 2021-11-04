IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:ISO opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

