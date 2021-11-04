iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 11621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Get iStar alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iStar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.