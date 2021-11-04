ITV’s (ITVPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

