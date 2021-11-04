J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $195.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,368. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $201.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

