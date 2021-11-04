J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $181.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

