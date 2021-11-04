Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.30 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

