Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.82. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.