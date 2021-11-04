Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Jack in the Box worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $3,267,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

