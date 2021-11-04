Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on J. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.25 ($4.07).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

