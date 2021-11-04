James Christopher Fraser Acquires 1,500 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RNR opened at $152.72 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

