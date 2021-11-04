James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 1,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in James River Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

