James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 1,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $56.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
