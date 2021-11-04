Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.09

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 636877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

