Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JMHLY stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

