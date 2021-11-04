Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $519,187.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00244267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

