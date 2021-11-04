JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,635,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,826,708 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,445,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $80.92. 99,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.